URBANA — Nelly Sfeir Gonzalez, 90, died at 9:56 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 after fighting valiantly for two weeks at Carle Hospital.
Nelly was exemplary at all the stages of her life, being at different times a fun playmate to her siblings and neighborhood children, a student leader in her university days, a supportive wife to her civil engineer husband Walter, a dedicated mother to her five sons (Walter Ramiro, Mauricio, Javier, Fernando and Sergio), a nationally-recognized librarian and award-winning bibliographer at the University of Illinois, a doting grandmother to 11 grandchildren (two of whom died prior to puberty) and one great-grandchild, and a fearless elderly person who faced the challenges of aging with serenity. A consummate oral storyteller, she had a winning smile, charming wit, and the gift of making and cultivating friends of all ages, and all social backgrounds, for the long haul. At a few points in the timeline, her life intersected with persons of historical importance.
Nelly was born in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on July 1, 1930, the fourth of five children of Emilio Sfeir and Maria Cavero. From infancy, she received the affectionate appellation “Pirucha.” Her father, a hero of Bolivian counter-intelligence against Paraguay during the Chaco War (1932-1935), was an entrepreneur who moved the family to the capital city of La Paz for business reasons. Nelly was educated at the American Institute in La Paz, a private school founded and run by Methodist missionaries from northern Illinois, which nurtured several of the most influential leaders of the Revolution of 1952 that radically reorganized the structure of Bolivian society. It was there that Nelly made lifelong friends and first learned English as well as American cultural values. In her retirement, Nelly enjoyed attending “Amerinst” reunions with her sister Blanca and niece Dr. Patricia Cavero. It was also during her school days that Nelly learned about world history on a personal level. Many of her classmates in the late 1930s and early 1940s were children of Austrian Jewish refugees who had fled the Nazi Holocaust. Nelly’s father, who had been educated at a French Jesuit high school in Lebanon, was decidedly a Francophile. During the Second World War, Nelly would enjoy staying up late after dinner to hear her father talk with oldest brother Jorge about the Maginot Line, General De Gaulle, and the Resistance. Growing up, Nelly preferred to play “cops and robbers,” shoot marbles, jump rope and spin the top with her older brother Pepe rather than play “tea time” with dolls with her younger sister Yola, which Nelly did nevertheless to please her. In addition, she assisted Pepe with his stamp collection. Losing him in an automobile accident when he was studying at the University of La Plata (Argentina) was a terrible blow.
Thereafter, older sister Blanca became her role model and best friend. After graduating from high school, Nelly emulated Blanca, who had worked full time as a bilingual executive secretary during the day and studied finance and economics at night, eventually earning a Fulbright Scholarship to the University of Iowa. Nelly worked at Romecin, a men’s and women’s clothing store, while studying law at the UMSA university in La Paz. She was one of only three women in her graduating class. With her law school classmate and lifelong friend Graciela “Chela” Lara, she founded the Teatro Universitario and successfully staged Alejandro Casona’s “Nuestra Natacha” to favorable reviews. The Director was Hugo Salmon, a renowned master of Bolivian radio theater who later became mayor of the city of La Paz. Salmon is the inspiration for the eccentric character Pedro Camacho in Nobel Laureate Mario Vargas Llosa’s novel “Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter.” Nelly was also a student leader. She served as President of the Union Femenina Universitaria (Women’s Student Union) and her friend Chela served as Secretary. Together they organized a protest march in 1949 demanding suffrage for women (which march was dispersed by gunfire into the air as the protesters reached the government plaza). Women finally won the right to vote in Bolivia in 1950.
Nelly married Walter Gonzalez in 1952 and their first-born son Walter Ramiro arrived in 1953. Walter had graduated first in his class and was a promising civil engineer. In 1955 he was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship for post-graduate studies at the University of Illinois in Urbana. Second son Mauricio was born in 1956 in Los Angeles, California, and third son Javier was born in 1958 in Urbana, Illinois. In 1959 the family returned to La Paz, Bolivia, where sons Fernando (1960) and Sergio (1965) were born. During this time husband Walter worked for the Corporacion Boliviana de Fomento, served as dean of engineering at the UMSA university, and was elected president of the Society of Bolivian Engineers. Nelly taught Spanish at the American Cooperative School. The period 1952 to 1963 was a golden age of Bolivian democracy and political stability; however, it was followed by an unstable period of seven years in which short-lived military dictatorships alternated in power. It was during this time that Nelly’s life intersected with actors on the world stage. She inadvertently hired communist revolutionary Che Guevara’s chief urban spy as a German-language teacher for her two oldest children. The spy became known around the world as the guerilla fighter “Tania.” So impressed was Nelly with this smart and personable German-Argentine woman that she recommended her to a neighbor, Colonel Fox, the US Airforce Attaché, who also turned out to be the CIA Station Chief in Bolivia. Tania died in combat some weeks before Che Guevara’s own life came to an end in the Bolivian wilderness.