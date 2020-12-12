URBANA — In 1967, Walter and Nelly and their five boys moved to Urbana, Illinois, beginning a new chapter in their lives. Eventually, the couple chose to become naturalized citizens of the USA. From 1967 to 1975, while Walter worked at the engineering firm Clark, Dietz & Associates, Nelly was primarily a homemaker and mother, always encouraging her sons to do well in school and to learn new skills, such as playing the piano, riding a bike, swimming all the strokes, skating on ice, etc… She also encouraged her husband, who had been a highly-skilled violinist in his youth, to join the Champaign Civic Orchestra. All this emphasis on education, broadly defined, yielded a rich harvest. Two of Nelly’s sons earned MD degrees, one an MBA, one a JD, and one a CPA. One son is a Marshall Scholar. One grandson is a Rhodes Scholar. One granddaughter is a Fulbright Scholar. In addition, Nelly mentored and encouraged numerous other family and friends to obtain higher education and embark on successful careers.
Once most of her children reached middle school, Nelly decided to seek employment at the University of Illinois library and then to enroll in the Master of Library Science program. She was inducted into the Beta Phi Mu honor society, graduated with honors and embarked on a 25-year career as the definitive bibliographer of Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez (“One Hundred Years of Solitude”) and eventually as the Head of the Latin American library at the University of Illinois. She was able to accomplish this through hard work and the generous mentorship of Carl Deal and Sister Eustella Fau. After Nelly’s husband Walter died from pancreatic cancer in 1979 at the age of 55, the profound loss nearly shattered her emotionally. However, she responded with valor and diligence, earning tenure as a Professor of Library Science. In memory of her deceased husband, for the past 25 years without interruption Nelly has awarded a cash prize for academic excellence to the top civil engineering graduate of the UMSA university.
Nelly was a two-time winner of the Torribio Medina Prize for best Latin American bibliography, founding editor of the peer-reviewed Bolivian Studies Journal, and a past President of SALALM (Seminar on Acquisition of Latin American Library Materials), by election of her peers. During her fruitful career at the University of Illinois Library, one of the highlights was travel to conferences hosted in foreign countries. Nelly always enjoyed remembering her visit to the Dominican Republic with Joyce Wright during the merengue festival. She travelled to China with Karen Wei and her daughter Melissa, who became a fast friend of Nelly. She travelled to Brazil with Vera Mitchell and visited with their dear old friend Venicio de Lima, who had obtained his PhD in Social Communication at the University of Illinois. In retirement, Nelly enjoyed attending the twice-monthly gatherings of the “Club de Español” for intellectual fellowship and Spanish conversation.
Nelly was always a good neighbor. She cultivated close ties with the Lilly and Kingsley Allan families on her street, and was always happy to hire neighborhood boys to mow her lawn. She and husband Walter also served as a host family for foreign students; out of this hospitality came a long-term friendship with Takaaki Okada from Japan. In retirement at the Clark-Lindsey Village, she started an Argentine Canasta weekly table with Charlotte M. and enjoyed sitting in the courtyards and memory garden. The family is grateful for the care Nelly received at Meadowbrook Skilled Care.
Prior to being admitted to Carle Hospital, Nelly had resided at the Meadowbrook Skilled Care wing of the Clark-Lindsey Village since December 2017, where — prior to the COVID-19 lockdown — she had been visited on a daily basis by her sons Sergio, Fernando, Javier and Mauricio as well as family friend Elpidio Sanchez and from time to time by dear old colleagues from the University of Illinois library, including Joyce Wright, Karen Wei and Yolanda Deal. She also enjoyed periodic phone calls and visits from her Gonzalez grandchildren, and her Cavero, Sfeir and Reid nieces and nephews. In the weeks prior to her passing, she enjoyed heartfelt phone conversations with family friends Chela Lara, Cecilia Rios, Fatima Soria, Doris Busch, Charo and Marcelo Murillo, Venicio de Lima and Maria Tapias. In the final months of her life, Nelly was able to sing “Happy Birthday” by telephone conference call to son Sergio (September) and granddaughters Natasha (October) and Andrea (November).
Finally, the story of her life would be incomplete if we failed to note the importance of religion. Nelly was a woman of quiet faith, who wasn’t overtly religious. But she was a regular churchgoer, a habit instilled in her by her mother, whose own great-uncle had been Roman Catholic bishop of Cochabamba in the late 1800s. On the paternal side of the family, Nelly’s uncle was an archbishop in the Maronite Catholic church and cousin Cardinal NP Sfeir was one of the longest-serving Patriarchs of all time. In her final years, this religious faith helped her cope with declining eyesight (she suffered from macular degeneration), impaired mobility and loss of short-term memory. She believed that there was a room waiting for her in our Father’s heavenly house. Her favorite Catholic prayer was “Anima Christi,” which concludes with these words: “At the hour of my death, call me and bid me come to you Jesus so that with your saints I may praise you forever and ever. Amen.”