URBANA — Nelly is survived by her sons Mauricio, Javier (Natalya Smith), Fernando and Sergio, and grandchildren Walter Francisco, Angela (Manolo Garcia) and Mariah; Andrea (Daniel Torres), Mauricio Jr. (Ruti Prudencio) and Victoria; Xavier Jr. and Natasha; Sergio Jr. and Alex; and great-granddaughter Patricia Garcia-Gonzalez. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Maria Luisa Sfeir and Maria Luisa Gonzales as well as numerous nieces and nephews descended from her deceased siblings Jorge Sfeir (Maria Luisa), Blanca Sfeir Cavero (Jorge), Yolanda Sfeir Reid (Carl), and from her deceased brothers and sisters-in-law Antonia Gonzales Herbas (Emilio), Ruben Gonzales (Corina), Juan Gonzales (Maria Luisa) and Jorge Gonzales (Mary). Nelly’s husband Walter, first-born son Walter Ramiro and his daughter Patricia predeceased her.
The family is grateful to Walter and Miriam Karpovics for arranging for the traditional eight-day mass celebrated on December 7, 2020, at Iglesia San Miguel Arcangel in Calacoto, La Paz, Bolivia. A funeral mass for Nelly to be celebrated by Father Chase Hilgenbrinck has been scheduled for Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Champaign, Illinois. The mass shall also be live streamed on YouTube, accessible by private link. Nelly’s remains will be buried next to her husband Walter and son Walter Ramiro at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana.