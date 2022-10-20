MAHOMET — Nelson Luyando Jr., 39, of Mahomet passed away at 8:12 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at home.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.
Nelson was born July 22, 1983, in the Bronx borough of New York, a son of Nelson Luyando Sr. and Oulay (Phanrana) Harvey. They survive.
Also surviving is a fiancée, Jessica Mills of Mahomet; four children, Nelson Luyando III of Champaign, Melina Luyando of Champaign, Maryssa Luyando of Mahomet and Sonnie Luyando of Mahomet; two stepchildren, Brooklyn Lawhorn and Nathan Lawhorn, both of Mahomet; and five siblings, Kenneth Luyando of Pensacola, Fla., Calvin Luyando of Carbondale, Santez Luyando of California, Yalitza Luyando of Chicago and Nathan Luyando of Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.