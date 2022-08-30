CAMARGO — Nelson Ray Simpson, 81, of Camargo passed away Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) surrounded by loved ones in the same home he was born in to his parents, Manual and Opal (Roderick) Simpson.
He married Nancy Kappes on July 25, 1964, in Tuscola.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Simpson; three children, Melissa (Ken) Duszynski, Douglas (Janan) Simpson and Matthew (Amy) Simpson; eight grandchildren, Courtney (Jess) Kopp, Samantha (Andrew) Lottinville, Derek Simpson, Olivia Simpson, Zoe Simpson, Zachary Simpson, Darin Simpson and Danielle (Cameron) Rucker; two great-grandchildren, Warren Rucker and Bentley Lottinville; and three siblings, Mert (Elrah) Easton, Evelyn Hutchinson and Eugene (Pam) Simpson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a great-grandson, Kaiden Simpson.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove. A funeral service will immediately follow, with Mr. Ted Shearer officiating, and military rites will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Camargo Countryside Fire Protection District, Villa Grove FFA or Sarah Bush Lincolnland Hospice.