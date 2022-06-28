MONTICELLO — Nettie Jane Eades, 88, of Monticello passed away at 3:55 p.m. Sunday (June 26, 2022) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Nettie was born on June 12, 1934, in Arthur, the daughter of Oscar Emery and Stella Grace (Watts) Webb. She married Richard Eades on Oct. 30, 1954, in Tuscola. He passed away on July 22, 2014.
Nettie is survived by her children, Kathy (Darrell) Palmer of Tolono, Kenny (Jenny) Eades of Mansfield, Kim (Russ) Petrotte of Monticello, Ricky Eades of Monticello and Denny (Angie) Eades of Loda; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her brothers-in-law, Ronnie (Dina) Eades, John Eades and Paul Eades; sister-in-law, Christel Webb of Warrensburg, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Richard Eades and Daniel Eades; and 14 brothers and sisters.
Nettie retired from the Piatt County Nursing Home as a CNA. She was a member of the Lodge Church of God, Red Hats Club and Bement Country Opry. Nettie loved reading, flowers, cookouts with the kids and going for walks.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Bement Country Opry or the Piatt County Nursing Home Alzheimer’s Unit.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.