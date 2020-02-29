URBANA — Nettie Marie Tenbrook, 98, of Urbana passed away at 2:30 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with burial in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Pastor Chuck Moore will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Nettie was born in Arthur on April 10, 1921, the daughter of Ulysses Sherman and Christina Catherine (Klink) Ashwill. She married Jack P. Tenbrook on June 14, 1939, in Louisiana, Mo., and he preceded her in death on June 4, 1997.
She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Jeske (Victor) of Schaumburg; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Carol Craig; four brothers; and two sisters.
Nettie graduated from Urbana High School. She worked for Christy, Redmon & Negly Dental Practice for 20 years and then was a caregiver for over 10 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy and the Order of Eastern Star.
