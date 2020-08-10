PAXTON — Newton A. “Newt” Anderson, 67, of Paxton passed away at 2:08 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) at home.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Paxton Nazarene Church, 302 W. State St., Paxton. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed; please bring your mask. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
A celebration of life service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday following the visitation at the church.
Newt was born May 15, 1953, in Paxton, the son of Charles and Audrey Gritten Anderson. He married Rita Beasley on July 15, 1974, in Kahoka, Mo. She survives.
Along with his wife, Rita, he is survived by three sons, Allen (Shilo) Anderson of Bayles Lake, Loda, William Anderson of Paxton and Kris (Melissa) Anderson of Paxton; a daughter, Rachel Anderson of Paxton; nine grandchildren; a brother, William (Luana) Anderson of Rantoul; and a sister, Samantha (Dale) Williams of Tuscola.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew.
Newt graduated from Paxton High School in 1971 and attended Parkland College for two years. He was a bulk receiver for Kraft Foods, Champaign, for 44 years and retired in 2017. Newt was a member of Paxton Nazarene Church.
He enjoyed bottle rockets, model trains, music, cars, canaries, reading and being on his computer. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to his family to be used for the education of his grandchildren. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.