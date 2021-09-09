Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Ngo Huynh, 83, of Champaign, formerly of Vietnam, died at 3:37 p.m. Monday (Sept. 6, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.

Trending Videos