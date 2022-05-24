TUSCOLA — Niceta June Wolverton, 85, of Tuscola passed away at 6:54 p.m. Friday (May 20, 2022) at Brookstone Estates, Tuscola.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Niceta was born on April 21, 1937, in Berkley, Mich., the daughter of Lloyd and Mildred Galey Stevens. She married Glendell W. “Glen” Nihiser in 1955 in Decatur. She later married Bill Wolverton on Dec. 21, 1992. He preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 2012.
Survivors include her daughter, Robin Nihiser of Tuscola; grandchildren, Jessica Moody (Shane) Ludemann of Fort Pierre, S.D., Frank (Moon) Livingston of Bloomington, Minn., and Kyra Fugate of Marion; and great-grandchildren, Coy, River, Dakota, Jordynn, Shelby, Emma and Alexis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Robert and Richard Nihiser; and siblings, Rollo, Terrence, Theasel and Noel.
Niceta was a homemaker. She formerly worked at the Hotel Douglas, Four Seasons and Tuscola National Bank. Niceta was a member of the Tuscola Moose Lodge. She loved her children and grandchildren very much, and we will miss her beautiful smile.
