VILLA GROVE — Nicholas W. Gaston, 34, of Villa Grove died at 3:37 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug.17, 2019, in First Christian Church of Villa Grove, with the Rev. Mike Zylstra officiating.
Nick was born Sept. 25, 1984, in Tuscola, a son of Bert and Sheryl (Donnals) Gaston; they both survive in Villa Grove.
Also surviving are son, Landyn, and daughter, Harper, both of Villa Grove; brother, Brett of Taylorville; and sister, Stephanie Malcome of Secor. Nick was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Memorials may be made to an educational fund for Nick's children.