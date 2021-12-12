CHAMPAIGN — Nicholas William Koch, born May 28, 1957, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
Nick was adopted as a newborn by loving parents Jean and Bill Koch of Greeley, Colo., and grew up surrounded by siblings Greg, Steve and Carol (Landretti), who all live in Colorado.
Nick was a life-long Catholic who believed in the commandment “Love one another as I have loved you." He shared his love and generosity with all who knew him.
Most beloved were his children, Andrew Koch of East Lansing, Mich., Caroline Koch Volk of Germany and Chris Fowler of Champaign; his beautiful grandbaby, Miles Keith Volk; and his son-in-law, Nathan Volk.
He cherished his wife, Susan Fowler, whom he married June 17, 2006, and became “Dad” to her son Chris.
Nick longed for the mountains of Colorado and traveled often to enjoy hiking and Jeeping with family and friends, especially in his second home, Crested Butte, Colo., where he lived as a young adult. There he learned his trade as an electrician and avocations of skiing, hiking and theater acting. He leaves many beloved friends throughout his home state.
Nick moved to San Francisco to attend acting classes and delighted in performing in community plays over the decades. While in California, he met and married Barbara Kitchell in 1987. Their union produced Andrew (1991) and Caroline (1993). They moved to Champaign in 1995.
Nick was a proud member of IBEW Local 601 with whom he worked for more than 20 years on projects throughout the University of Illinois campus and the surrounding community.
In midlife, Nick also pursued his teaching degree from Eastern Illinois State University. He had the privilege of teaching at Champaign Central High School and substitute teaching throughout the Champaign school district. Most of all, he loved cheering his children on as they participated in school and park district sports and art classes.
Nick volunteered often and, in many ways, to support his children and his community. He was an active member at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana and lectured often.
Nick was preceded in death by his father, Bill Koch. He is survived by his family, which includes many nieces and nephews and in-laws, and countless friends.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, with a rosary from 4 to 4:15 p.m. A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana, followed by interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Champaign.
If you are unable to attend the funeral Mass, please take a look at the livestream at stpaturbana.org.
Donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, 708 W. Main St., Urbana IL 61801, or the Colorado Railroad Museum at ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.