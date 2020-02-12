RANTOUL — Nicholas N. Leon, 43, of Bloomington peacefully passed away in his sleep on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Nick is survived by his father, Guadalupe Leon Jr.; his nine brothers and sisters, Ngoc Phillips (Bill Phillips) of Fort Worth, Texas, Nguyet McIntyre (Tim McIntyre) of Tucson, Ariz., Nhan Sanders (Ray Sanders) of McDonough, Ga., Tuan Tran (Adelina Tran) of Keller, Texas, Tam Gonzalez of Champaign, Trang Meade (Kevin Meade) of Round Rock, Texas, Guadalupe Leon (Dee Dee Leon) of Lake Elsinore, Calif., Corazon “Corie” Hill (Shane Hill) of Oviedo, Fla., and Carmen Gomez (John Gomez) of Tucson, Ariz.; and countless nieces and nephews.
His beloved mother, Nhi Leon, passed before him on Jan. 24, 2014.
A longtime resident of central Illinois, Nicholas shared his love for music and entertainment at the local radio stations and deejaying services, the latest with Sparrow Entertainment at Pheasant Lanes Family Fun Center & Kegler’s Pub. Nick also very much enjoyed his professional opportunities with Country Financial in Bloomington.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul. The burial will be followed by a simple fellowship at El Toro of Rantoul.
Nicholas N. Leon was a best friend and confidant to many. His jovial nature, his contagious laugh, his remarkable singing and, of course, his loyal friendships will forever be missed.