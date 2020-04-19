URBANA — Nicholas Temperley, 87, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Nicholas was a professor and musician. He was born in Beaconsfield, England. His father, Major-General Arthur Cecil Temperley, fought in World War I, including at Gallipoli, and was later British military representative at the League of Nations. Nicholas’s mother, Joyce van Oss, was born in Gronigen, Netherlands. She was musical and artistic and wrote several works of fiction. Nicholas had an older sister, Pamela, who was a teacher and school principal in England.
Music was Nicholas’ main interest from the start: He took piano lessons from the age of 5 and was composing music as a young boy. After his father’s death in 1939, when Nicholas was just 7 years old and World War II was striking Britain, his family struggled financially. But his mother found a way to send Nicholas to a boys’ boarding school. From there, he won a scholarship to Eton, a private school where there were good music instructors. In 1948, Nicholas’ mother married Donald von Hirsch, who had been a refugee from Germany to England. Donald later became the head of the newly-formed German Institute in London.
Nicholas was awarded a scholarship in music at King’s College, Cambridge University, where he then got his Ph.D. He specialized in the Classical and Romantic periods and in English music of all periods and studied piano, organ and composition. He then studied at the Royal College of Music for a year.
Nicholas first came to the University of Illinois in 1959 as a postdoctoral fellow. At the President’s Reception for new faculty, he met Mary Dorothea Sleator, an assistant professor of English, and discovered her interest in singing. Nicholas and Mary were married at her home in Ann Arbor, Mich., in 1960, and they lived in Urbana for the next year. They founded a Christmas carol group that sang at people’s homes and continued almost every year from that time (the “Temperley Singers” were still active for Christmas 2019).
Nicholas continued his research, was music critic for the Champaign-Urbana Courier and played the piano in chamber music concerts. In 1961, Nicholas and Mary moved to the U.K., where Nicholas lectured in music at Cambridge University. Their children, Lucy (1962) and David (1963), were born there. Nicholas researched English parish church music and Victorian opera, bringing out a stage performance of Edward Loder’s opera "Raymond and Agnes" at the Arts Theatre, Cambridge, in May 1966. (A CD of this work, conducted by Richard Bonynge, was released by Retrospect Opera in 2018.)
After a year teaching at Yale University, Nicholas returned to UIUC as associate professor of musicology in 1967; his third child, Sylvia, was born just hours before his first class met. He was promoted to professor in 1972. He served two terms as chair of the Musicology Division and was a University Senior Scholar, 1986-89. Meanwhile, Mary continued teaching and research in English as a foreign language. Nicholas retired from UIUC in 1996.
Nicholas’ path-breaking book, "The Music of the English Parish Church" (1979), received the Otto Kinkeldey Award from the American Musicological Society for the year’s best book on music history. In 1982, Nicholas founded the Hymn Tune Index project, a vast archive of all hymn tunes printed with English-language texts up to 1820. It was published in four volumes in 1998 and now forms one of the online research databases managed by the UIUC Library (hymntune.library.illinois.edu). With Sally Drage, Nicholas brought out a critical edition of 18th-century English church music for the Musica Britannica series. In 2018, Beth Quitslund and Nicholas published the first critical edition of the principal book of congregational music from the Elizabethan era: "The Whole Book of Psalms, Collected into English Metre."
Nicholas’ research into Victorian music was also groundbreaking, beginning in a time when most musicologists dismissed the Victorian era as unworthy of study. His books in the area include "The Romantic Age: 1800-1914" (1981), and he edited "The Lost Chord: Essays on Victorian Music" (1989). He was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Midwest Victorian Studies Association.
Nicholas edited the 20-volume series "The London Pianoforte School 1766-1860" (1984-87) and completed critical editions of Berlioz’s "Symphonie fantastique" and Haydn’s "The Creation." In 1984, he played harpsichord in John Gay’s "The Beggar’s Opera" for the UIUC Theatre Department (in a production based on Nicholas’ own edition), wearing a wig and Georgian dress coat with 26 buttons, while Mary sang the part of Mrs. Peachum, complete with bonnet. In 1991, Nicholas completed the first act of Mozart’s unfinished opera, "L’Oca del Cairo," for a production by Illinois Opera Theatre.
"Christmas is Coming," a collection of Nicholas’ own carol compositions and arrangements assembled over a period of 60 years, was published in 2009.
Nicholas brought music to his family throughout his life: patiently coaching his children through daily piano practice, discussing music with his son (who went on to become a music theorist and composer) and playing the piano for singalongs (sometimes including silly sound effects such as train whistles) and for his children — and later grandchildren — to dance to. He was surprisingly tolerant of the raucous popular music that his kids listened to, occasionally making a wise comment about some melody or chord sequence he appreciated.
Nicholas also brought music to the community: playing in concerts at Krannert, Clark-Lindsey Village and the Music Club; writing program notes and reviews; hosting concerts at his home and for meetings of the Sigma Alpha Iota music sorority; and initiating the annual Young Baroque Artists Competition. He played music for Mary’s overseas students in parties at their home, and he and Mary regularly hosted Gilbert-and-Sullivan singalongs.
Family was hugely important to Nicholas. He and Mary were much loved as uncle and aunt and every year saw visits to and from far-away relatives. Nicholas researched and wrote intricate histories — pre-Internet! — of both his family and Mary’s, which he had printed, bound and circulated to nieces, nephews and cousins.
Nicholas and Mary traveled widely, and the family spent many happy summers in England (and Nicholas ensured that his children got regular doses of Englishness by reading them the stories of P.G. Wodehouse, with the voices of pompous aunts rendered in a ringing falsetto). In 1986, Mary went to China to teach at Fudan University for six months, Nicholas joining her for the last month, and in 1991, they went to Greece to meet up with Mary’s friends from decades earlier. They loved entertaining, and Nicholas made a mean cocktail. He had a talent for comic verse and produced countless poems for the birthdays of friends and family, combining gentle fun-poking with affection, appreciation and immaculate attention to rhyme and meter.
Nicholas excelled at Scrabble, mathematical puzzles, cryptic crosswords and bridge. In the last two years of his life, he took great pleasure from attending a bridge club, not just for the game but also for the warm and welcoming friendships he made there.
Nicholas served as treasurer of the Funeral Consumers’ Alliance of Champaign County and investigated programs of whole-body donation for medical research, which he and Mary chose to adopt upon Mary’s death in 2018 and upon Nicholas’ own death.
Nicholas is survived by three children and seven grandchildren.
Donations in Nicholas’ memory may be made to the Evelyn Burnett Underwood Fund at the Urbana school district, which provides musical instruments to students who can’t otherwise afford them (contact Stacey Peterik at speterik@usd116.org).
Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, is in charge of arrangements.