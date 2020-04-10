Nicholas Temperley Apr 10, 2020 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Nicholas Temperley, 87, of Urbana died at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at home.A memorial service will take place at a later date. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers