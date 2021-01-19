URBANA — Nichole Paige Mank, 53, of Urbana passed away at 1:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
There will be no services at this time.
Nichole was born in Champaign on April 25, 1967, to parents Donald and Nelda (Kelsay) Toler. On Feb. 14, 1994, Nichole married Scott Mank in Urbana.
She is survived by her husband, Scott; daughters, Amber, Brittney and Cirsten, all of Urbana; and stepdaughters, Heather Ladeira of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Megan McDonald of Rantoul. She is also survived by her mother, Nelda Toler, and sister, Dona Dingee, both of Littleton, Colo.
Her father, Donald Toler, preceded her in death.
Nichole graduated from Urbana High School and worked for Chase Bank for 20 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Nichole’s daughters at Memorial Fund c/o Busey Bank. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.