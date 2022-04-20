Nicole Fye Apr 20, 2022 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Nicole Fye, 32, died Thursday (April 14, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.Memorial services will be from 4 to 5 p.m. April 30 at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos