CHAMPAIGN — Niekayla Naomi Powell, 19, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Celebration of life services will be held Saturday Sept. 26, at Dublin Street Church of Christ, 1402 W. Dublin St., Urbana. Visitation will begin at noon with services immediately following at 1 p.m. Final interment wil be in Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana. Officiant will be Pastor Charles Harmon.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.