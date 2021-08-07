URBANA — Niels Gregor Svendsen, 48, passed away Sunday (Aug. 1, 2021) at IU Health, Indianapolis. He had undergone a successful multivisceral organ transplant two weeks prior, but sepsis intervened and ended his life.
Niels was born and grew up in Paris, Ill., the second youngest of Robert and Carol Svendsen’s eight children. Each morning before school, in all kinds of weather, his job was to take care of the farm animals and often ride the family horse, Lady Blaze, to check the fence around the perimeter of their farm. During the summer, he and his youngest sister, Heidi, were the main crew on their father's sailboat on Lake Muskegon.
Niels never lost the strong work ethic he acquired growing up — which he put to good use by remodeling, fixing things and making the surroundings more beautiful in his home and yard. But he balanced that with his belief in “chillaxing” and enjoying every moment of life.
Niels earned his BS in engineering and MS in ag engineering from the University of Illinois. For the last 20 years, he worked for the Army Corps of Engineers. Niels specialized in water and soil conservation and loved his work. He lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed backpacking in the Sierra Nevada, diving into big waves on Lake Michigan and playing tennis with his kids. He cherished and often spoke with pride about his children. With more time, he would have fulfilled his lifelong dream of hiking in Patagonia. He also enjoyed spending time at home, cooking up his signature stir-fry or tacos with some blueberry pie for his family, and watching a movie with them. Whatever it was, life was more fun with Niels because of his great humor and his love of family and friends.
Niels is survived by his heartbroken family, his daughter, Fia Svendsen; son, Kelby Svendsen; loving partner, Nadya Mason; stepdaughters, Marlow and Hazel Tracy; sister Karen (John) Werner of Waco, Texas; sister Inger House (Vinny) of Margate, Fla.; brother, Knud (Stacy) Svendsen of Castle Pines, Colo.; sister Kirsten (Brian) Van Hoy of Trafalgar, Ind.; sister Janna (Paul) Beattie of Edwardsville; sister Heidi (Dan) Somers of Indianapolis; and many adoring nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kurt. He always will be remembered for his good humor as well as his smart, steady, reasonable and supportive presence.
A celebration of life will be held at the Homer Lake Forest Preserve Salt Fork Center, Ogden, on Friday, Aug. 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. Attendees are kindly asked to wear masks while indoors; masks will be provided if you do not have one.
The family is grateful to all the doctors and nurses who have cared for Niels over the years, especially the organ transplant team at IU Health, and to blood and organ donors everywhere. In honor of Niels, please donate blood often and sign up to be an organ donor. Niels also cared deeply about the environment, natural beauty and clean water. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Prairie Rivers Network at prairierivers.org.