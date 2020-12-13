NORTH PORT, Fla. — Nigel Charles of North Port, Fla., formerly of England, passed away on Nov. 30 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital at age 81 after a long battle against lung cancer. He was born in Somerset, England, where he lived, was educated and worked as a mechanical engineer.
He and a partner owned an industrial machine design and manufacturing company. His machines were sold internationally as well as in Britain, which enabled Nigel to travel the world handling sales. His American wife of 39 years, Elsie, was very privileged to travel with him so they saw most of the wonders of the world together.
Nigel was also on the Board of Directors of five other companies in Britain and was proud to become a fellow of the London Institute of Directors. He also received several awards from his industry. He was an active member of the Masonic Lodge in England and enjoyed being an Elk in America.
He immigrated to Illinois in 2005 to bring Elsie home before they moved to North Port in 2013, where they truly enjoyed the sunny lifestyle and made many wonderful friends both in Florida and Illinois.
Nigel was a real English gentleman with a very kind heart and huge personality who loved people. He thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of his life. When he wasn’t playing golf or cruising, he enjoyed tinkering with gadgets and fixing things in his garage workshop.
He will be missed beyond measure by his loving wife, Elsie; son, Jonathon Charles; daughter, Nicola Longley; sister, Teresa Barnes and husband Ted; sister-in-law, Georgia Lewis and husband Mick; brother-in-law, Stephen Lewis; nephew, Michael Black; as well as his large extended family and many friends near and far.
Greatest appreciation to Dr. Vance Wright-Browne and her staff at Florida Cancer Specialists for the outstanding treatment and care they gave Nigel which enabled him to survive for over seven years after being diagnosed with lung cancer.
Services will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID. Any memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society or Tidewell Hospice.