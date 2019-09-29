GOLCONDA — Nikki Lynn Keller passed through the gates of Glory on Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019), at 64 years old. She was born on Jan. 19, 1955, to Harrison and Mary (Beckett) Rexroad. She married Everette Keller on Aug. 19, 2000, and lived in Golconda.
Nikki Lynn loved people. She helped in her parent’s restaurants. She worked as a CNA in many nursing homes and with Hospice in Champaign-Urbana. In retirement, she continued to serve those of her community through Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father; one brother, Jimmy Rexroad; and her granddaughter, Miriam.
Nikki leaves behind her husband of 19 years, Everette; five daughters, Stephanie (Dan) Sawka, Emily (Kenny) Watts, Anita (George) LeDoux, Andi Shockly and Amanda (Carter) Phillips; 13 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville was in charge of arrangements. Visit alyfh.com to leave an online condolence of sign the guest book.