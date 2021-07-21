FAIRMOUNT — Nina L. Morrison, 60, of Fairmount passed away at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday (July 20, 2021) at home.
Nina was born May 5, 1961, in Danville, to Richard and Sandra S. Williams Lyons.
Surviving are her significant other, Bob Snyder; one daughter, Sandy Morrison of Tilton; three sisters, Candy (Ed) Barton Jr. of Hawbuck, Julie Lyons of Tilton and Amanda Lyons of Tilton; and four grandchildren, Gavin, Alivia, Kyvin and Avayah.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, A.J. Lyons and Richard Lyons Jr.
Nina retired from KIK after 30 years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Westville. She enjoyed watching TV, especially the Hallmark Channel, and spending time with her grandkids.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Monday, July 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Westville, with Father Timothy Sauppé officiating. Burial will be in Atherton Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
Memorials to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.