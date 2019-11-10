CHAMPAIGN — Nina P. Mecum, 88, of Champaign died early Thursday morning (Nov. 7, 2019) at home.
Nina was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Monon, Ind., to Roland and Hazel (Hartle) Smith. She married Maurice "Doc" Mecum on April 17, 1947. Nina and Doc had been married almost 71 years when he preceded her in death March 11, 2018.
Survivors include their two sons, Tim (Sharlene) Mecum of Mansfield and Kip (Karen) Mecum of Montrose, Colo.; nine grandchildren, Pike (Tara), Matt (Michelle), Kristy, Anne (Charles), Jennifer, Katie (Judd), Katie (Kevin), Scott (Carolina) and Betsy (Shawn); nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sylvia Smith and Celia Snyder; and one brother, Alan Smith.
One sister, Norma Elkin, and one brother, Gordon Smith, preceded her in death.
Nina served for over 30 years as the elected Champaign Township assessor until she retired in 1997. She and her husband were members of First United Methodist Church in Champaign. Nina was also a member of DAR and Eastern Star Lodge, as well as a proud NRA member.
She enjoyed playing golf, especially at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, and horseback riding with her husband and sons in Colorado. Nina and Doc were devoted to youth mentoring and were active volunteers with the Methodist Youth Fellowship.
There will be a visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. A graveside funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Maurice. The Rev. Clyde Snyder will officiate.
Due to the attentive and compassionate care that Carle Hospice gave to Nina, her family requests that any donations should be made to Carle Hospice, 1813 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61821. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.