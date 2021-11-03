CHAMPAIGN — Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Nina P. Harmon Sibley, often referred to as the "Garden Lady" for sevral years, will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 6, at Grove Street Church of God in Christ, with the Rev. Perrico Robinson as officiant and the Rev. Roland Brown as eulogist. She will await the resurrection in Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at St. Luke C.M.E. Church, and from 10 to noon Saturday, Nov. 6, at Grove Street Church of God in Christ.
Mrs. Sibley transioned peacefully at 2 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021).
Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign, is assisting the family with arrangements.