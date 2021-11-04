CHAMPAIGN — Nina Pearl Harmon Sibley was born on Aug. 28, 1929, on her great-aunt Agnes Harmon Turnipseed’s place right outside of Sallis, Miss. She is the 12th of 13 children born to Herman “It’ Harmon and Hattie Harmon.
God called Nina home to eternal rest on Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021).
Nina often shared fond memories of her hard work on her father’s farm, choosing to plow fields over babysitting her younger sibling. She credits this work for shaping her string work ethic that has paid off in a harvest of blessings throughout her life.
She relocated to Champaign on March 19, 1949, where she met and married Samuel Sherman Sibley Sr. on Nov. 19, 1949. To this union three children were born, Adolphus Leon, Theresa Ann and Samuel Sherman Jr. The Sibleys were blessed with 54 years of marriage before Mr. Sibley passed away.
Nina accepted Christ at a young age. She was a faithful member of St. Luke CME Church in Champaign.
Nina was a member of CB Radio for over 20 years, using the handle Calamity Jane of Deadwood Gulch. She helped so many truckers and travelers through CB that she was interviewed on television during a one-hour telecast. Her number one pastime was gardening, and many people knew her just from the times they drove by and saw her working the plot of land at the corner of Fifth and Washington. She was also known for generously giving away vegetables to seniors and those in need.
Nina was also an accomplished barber, and many people recall her providing their very first haircut. She worked as a barber until her youngest son was born. After that, she was a homemaker with a twist — she was a DYI electrician, roofer, carpenter, painter and auto mechanic. She also loved to travel, having visited over 40 states and toured 10 different European countries.
Nina was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Sibley Sr.; son, Adolphus Leon Sibley; sisters, Stella M. Fleming, Daisy Anthony, Omelia Townsend, Lillie B. Roby and Minnie Louise Wiley; brothers, Charlie Mack Harmon, George Harmon, Roscoe Harmon, Levi Hamon, Herman Harmon and Adolphus Harmon; granddaughter, Deanna Sibley; nieces, Carrie (James) Buckley and Hazel Bright; and special friends, Genora Jarrett and Deacon Willie T. Summerville.
Nina leaves to cherish her memories her sister-in-law, Maudine Taylor of Jackson, Miss.; brother-in-law, James Buckley of Champaign; daughter, Theresa Sibley Williams, and son, Samuel (Sharon) Sherman Sibley Jr., both of Champaign; son, Sylvester (Norma Dale) Sibley of LeRoy, Ala.; grandchildren, Christina Sibley, Nina (Cedic) Sibley-Richardson, Adolphus Sibley and Robert Williams; great-grandchildren, Mia Sibley, Aaron Sibley, Jevante Sibley, Ebony Shackelford II, Patrick Harris Jr., Janiya Wilkerson, Marcaysha Pearson, Kaitlyn Shackelford, Camren Richardson, Joseph Sibley, Jaydon Sibley, Ana Sibley and Alexis Sibley; great-great-grandchildren, Naveah, Aaron Jr., Tori, Zakiyah, Ari and Za’Mere; special sons, the Rev. Roland Brown and Wayne Shaw; special friends, Jennie Sheffield, Simon Estes, Shirlene Winston and Jo Samuel; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Perry’s Twin City Mortuary Service is entrusted with the arrangements.