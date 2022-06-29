BREWTON, Ala. — Nina R. Templeton, 93, of Brewton, Ala., formerly of Loda, passed away Sunday (June 26, 2022) at Westgate Village, Brewton.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Steve Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Cochrans Grove Cemetery, Windsor. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Nina was born Oct. 1, 1928, in Paso Robles, Calif., the daughter of Price Lester and Esther Francis Bliss Haynes. She married Kenneth F. Templeton on Nov. 29, 1947, in Paso Robles. He preceded her in death March 20, 1991.
She is survived by two sons, Roger (Lisa) Templeton of Brewton and Darrell (Marla) Templeton of Loda; four grandchildren, Roy (Kathy) Templeton of Moweaqua, Ron Templeton of Loda, Kyle (Mercedes) Templeton of Shaw AFB, S.C., and Dr. Kelsey Templeton of New Haven, Conn.; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Dwight Haynes of Paso Robles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; one brother; and two sisters.
Nina and her husband moved to Loda in 1953. She was a member of the Loda United Methodist Church and NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees).
Nina played catcher for softball when she younger and was an avid Cubs fan. She enjoyed playing bingo and word puzzles. Throughout her life, she remained very competitive. Most of all, she loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Loda United Methodist Church or Hands of Christ Food Pantry. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.