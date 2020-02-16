CHAMPAIGN — Waneta G. Sparks, 92, of Champaign died Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) in Urbana.
She was born Nov. 26, 1927, in Champaign, a daughter of Herbert A. and Minnie M. (Williams) Arbuckle.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Garth E. Sparks; parents; two brothers, John and Frank Arbuckle; and one sister, Mary Ann Rayburn.
“Nita” is survived by her two children, Karl “Dan” Sparks (Jackie) of Thousand Oaks, Calif., and Julie M. Sparks of New Orleans.
Nita graduated from Champaign High School. After attending business school, she worked for the Illinois Central Railroad.
Beginning in 1970, Nita was a member of the Board of Realtors and served on many committees. Nita opened Sparks Real Estate in 1983. She was a multimillion-dollar producer, graduate of the Realtor Institute and a certified residential specialist. Nita was presented the 2004 Affiliate Choice Award from the Champaign County Board of Realtors, was named the 2010 Realtor of the Year and was awarded life membership in 2013 for outstanding contributions to the membership and the real estate profession. Nita was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi civic organization.
The visitation for Nita Sparks will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Funeral services will follow at noon. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign.
Contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Association.
