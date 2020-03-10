MAHOMET — Noah Lukach earned his angel wings on Saturday (March 7, 2020) after a hard-fought battle with an upper respiratory infection. He was 29 years old.
Noah was born on May 24, 1990, and his impact on our lives was immediate. He lived a glorious life filled with laughter, love and the world’s best smile.
Although Noah had an undiagnosed disability and required total care for all of his basic needs, he accomplished many amazing things in his time on earth, including beating cancer in 2008. He brought so much joy to anybody who spent time with him.
Noah loved to listen to music, especially songs from “The Lawrence Welk Show,” play with vacuums and watch home improvement shows with loud power tools, like “This Old House.” His favorite songs were “Happy Birthday,” “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and Whitney Houston’s version of “I Will Always Love You.” He spent his time playing with his dogs, ripping up phone books and watching his favorite movie, “Homeward Bound.”
Noah was a graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School, Class of 2009. In his most recent years, Noah attended the IFS day program through the Developmental Services Center in Champaign. He made many amazing friends during his time with DSC.
Noah was also preparing to be an uncle this summer. Noah brought immeasurable happiness to everyone who had the opportunity to meet him, and his impact will live on through their lives.
Noah is survived by his parents, Greg and Licia (Dilley) Lukach of Mahomet; his sister, Kaycee (Griffin) Enyart of Decatur; his grandma, Cecelia Dilley of Perham, Minn.; aunt, Margaret (Dan Frederick) Jackson of Maple Grove, Minn.; uncle, Mark Dilley of Salem, S.D.; aunt, Lidia (Greg) Jacobson of New York Mills, Minn.; uncle, Mike (Dorothy) Lukach of Minot, N.D.; cousins, Jeremy (Christine, Adam, Tenley) Teal of Hastings, Minn., Alyssa (Kurt, Chloe, Carly) Kangas of Cottage Grove, Minn., Cody (Kristin, Jackson, Nora) Clarksean of Arlington, S.D., and Izabelle (Nathan Knoll) Clarksean of Pelican Rapids, Minn.; and his beloved pets, Moose, Denali, Cosmo, JuneBug and Figaro.
Noah was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stephen and Katherine Lukach of Minot, N.D.; grandpa, Russell Dilley of Humboldt, Iowa; great-aunts, Frances and Caroline Schmaltz of Minot, N.D.; great-aunt, Betty Ruskell of Jackson, Minn.; great-grandmother, Myrtle Dilley of Jackson, Minn.; and uncle, Gary Jackson of Maple Grove, Minn. Noah will be remembered dearly by his many caregivers, including Kourteney Shoemaker, Christa Ledin and Hannah Dickins.
Noah was an organ and tissue donor and was able to donate the gift of sight to two people.
Please consider making a donation to the Lukach family that will go toward purchasing a wheelchair-accessible swing to be at a DSC location in Noah’s honor and memory.
Noah’s celebration of life will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church (501 W. State St., Mahomet, IL 61853). Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with the funeral Mass beginning at 11, followed by a luncheon to honor Noah’s incredible life. In accordance with family wishes, Noah will be cremated and his ashes will be buried at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.