CHAMPAIGN — Noel “The Fatman” Brodsky, 59, of Champaign passed away Monday (Aug. 3, 2020).
He is survived by his wife, Ann “Muffin,” in Champaign, Ariana “Peith” in Germany and Serena “Pumpkin” and Alyssa “GOLBA,” both in California.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at his home, 1511 Sussex Court, Champaign. Please wear a mask and plan to observe social distancing due to the global pandemic.
Born in Scottsdale, Ariz., on July 23, 1961, he was outraged by the heat and moved to Illinois just in time for the infamous blizzard of 1983. He met his wife in 1984 and got married on Oct. 11, 1986. Together they traveled the world, built a family and raised as much hell as possible. He earned his doctorate at the University of Illinois and was an associate professor of economics at Eastern Illinois University "Peastern" for 30 years, where he did his best to “bore students to tears.” During his tenure there, he authored the book “A Short Drive Through the 21st Century,” in which he predicts and explains the global economic developments of our time.
He started the electronics recycling program at Twin City Recycling in the 90s and has been passionate about the reuse and repair of electronics ever since. He enjoyed traveling, dumpster diving, nicknames, nonsense, good barbeque, grilling, otters, cars, learning, teaching, debates, current events, politics, the news, rebates at “Menrads,” movies, Star Trek and experimental powerwashing. He was most often seen in pocket T-shirt and beach socks. He lived by the motto "waste is evil."
Noel was an excellent father, supportive husband, helpful neighbor and engaging teacher. He found joy in the little pleasures in life, doubly so if they were cheap. He was an authentic human being, and you’d know exactly what he was thinking, because he’d tell you so.
He leaves behind a legacy of his whole-body laughs, endless love and passion for learning for his family, students and friends. He might not be with us now, but he’s off somewhere laughing so hard he probably fell off his submarine.
