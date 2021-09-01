GIBSON CITY — Noel R. Hutchcraft, 80, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 10:24 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A Masonic service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Visitation will follow until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at First Christian Church with Pastors Ed Taylor, Rebecca Zelensky and Melissa Meers-Ebkin officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church or the Gibson Area Relief Fund at Bank of Gibson City for flood assistance.
Noel was born Jan. 10, 1941, in Bloomington, a son of Howard and Gertrude Rich Hutchcraft. He married Carol A. Armstrong on Sept. 29, 1963, in Clinton.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Carol Hutchcraft of Gibson City; two loving daughters, Beth (Brian) Smith of Mattoon and Lori (Jay) Kristensen of Gibson City; four grandchildren whom he was very proud of, Payton Smith, Colin Kristensen, Kate Kristensen and Evan Landers-Kristensen; a brother, Sidney (Mary) Hutchcraft of Ocala, Fla.; and a brother-in-law, Payson Lowell of Overland Park, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Noble Hutchcraft and Omar Hutchcraft; and two sisters, Darlene (Bob) Wiedenheft and Marilyn Landers-Lowell.
Hutch, as he was affectionately known, was a proud lifelong resident of Gibson City. He worked for the city for many years, then he was elected Drummer Township Road Commissioner and served in that capacity until his retirement.
He enjoyed getting up and going to work and serving the people that relied on him. He was a longtime member of the First Christian Church, serving on the church board and as an elder. He was a member of the Gibson City Masonic Lodge 733 AF&AM and a Master Mason, a past Rotarian and a current member of the Gibson City Lions Club.
He also served on the Ford County 911 Board for 10 years and proudly volunteered for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district as a mentor for 10 years. He was inducted to the GCMS Sports Hall of Fame in 2008 for football and 2017 for basketball.
He had a fun sense of humor and a smile that would light up a room and always had a word of encouragement and support. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
