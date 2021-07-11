TUSCOLA — Nola Carol Waugh, 73, of Tuscola died the morning of Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her home.
Nola was born Oct. 2, 1947, in Paris, Ill., to Helen and Francis Duensing. She married Ron Waugh on March 1, 2003. He survives along with their two beloved dogs, Cocoa and Champ.
Also surviving are her daughter, Rae Wyatt (Collen) Queen of San Antonio; two sons, Chad Sanderson of Castle Rock, Colo., and Adam (Janiece) Sanderson of Atlanta; her sister, Rita (Robert) Thompson of Fairmount; and her stepdaughter, Kim (Richard) Hollenbeck of Mattoon.
Nola was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Linda Mattlin; her niece, Christina Mattlin; and her nephew, Caleb O’Neill.
Nola was a 1965 graduate of Tuscola High School and later earned a degree from Ivy Tech in Evansville, Ind. Nola applied her diverse talents across a variety of industries throughout her life including work as a professional hairdresser, upholsterer, real-estate agent, office manager, bookkeeper and computer programmer.
Nola was an avid craftsperson and took pride in the unique quilts she handmade for family and friends. She lived a faithful life and was a member of United Church of Christ.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Ralph Deal officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
