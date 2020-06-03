CHAMPAIGN — In loving memory of Nola J. (Florek) Rebout, born Aug. 23, 1945, and passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.
She was the loving mother to Donna (John Brigman) Miller and Laura (Mark) Lundy; second mother to Tina Savage-Meskill; dear sister to Paula Florek (deceased), Karen Zbonksi (Jim deceased), Mona Golus (George) and Carla Tobin (Charles); grandmother of seven; and great-grandmother of seven.
She will be forever missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be a memorial service at a later date. Illiana Cremation Society is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.IllianaCremation.com.