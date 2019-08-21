HOMER — Nolan K. Jones, 86, of Homer passed away at 4:25 a.m. Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) at University Rehab, Urbana.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is handling the arrangements.
Nolan was born July 3, 1933, in Robinson, the son of Bernard and Eva Reed Jones. He married Donna L. Woodard on March 22, 1952, in Robinson. She survives.
Survivors also include his son, Michael K. Jones of Homer; daughters, Vicky S. Smaardyk of Urbana and Cheryl L. (John W. III) Gones of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Matthew J. (Misty) Smaardyk, Kristin (Michael) Beaird, Patrick Gones, Mark (Denise) Gones and Lucas (Kylie) Gones; great-grandchildren, Madisyn Gones, Lilienne Beaird, Alexander Beaird and two more great-grandsons due within six months.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Nolan was a member of Homer New Life Church of Faith. He was a plumber and a 51-year member of the local union 149. He and his wife have been married 67 years and residents of Homer for 56 years.
His hobbies included bowling, camping and woodworking. He was involved in Boy Scouts through the years. He played bass and harmonica at many bluegrass festivals at the campgrounds. Nolan was a die-hard Cubs fan and Chicago Bears fan.