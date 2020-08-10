RIDGE FARM — Nora Maydelle Hackler, 85, of Ridge Farm passed away at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman, on Friday (Aug. 7, 2020).
Maydelle was born on March 3, 1935, the daughter of Rufus Vard and Gladys Ray (Custer) Ligon in Bryantsburg, Ind. Maydelle married the love of her life, Donald Madison Hackler, on Aug. 28, 1955, in Columbus, Ind. He preceded her in death.
Maydelle leaves behind two sons, Donnie (Lisa) Hackler of Ridge Farm and Gary (LaDonna) Hackler of Georgetown; four grandchildren, Jill (John) Lubinski, Molly (Brandon) Thomann, Joel (Cheri) Hackler and Cal Hackler (Justine Kavanagh); six great-grandchildren, Lane, Nora and Macy Thomann, Kendall and Madison Lubinski and Maydelle Rose Hackler; lots of special nieces and nephews; and many longtime friends.
Maydelle was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Maxine Crafton; and brother, Keith Ligon.
Maydelle was baptized in the Ohio River on Sept. 17, 1950, when she was 15 years old. She graduated from Saluda Township High School in Hanover, Ind., in 1953. After marrying Donald, they moved to Ridge Farm in 1955, where she has lived since. She served as treasurer of Ridge Farm United Methodist Church, then later transferred her church membership to Vermilion Grove Friends. She worked at the Ridge Farm State Bank for over 15 years. She also worked as a receptionist at Command Cable in Ridge Farm for 21 years. She also served on the Ridge Farm Library board. Maydelle also helped on the Auxiliary at the Ridge Farm Fire Department. She was a den mother for the Cub Scouts for several years as well. She bowled in the women’s league at Ridgeway Lanes. Spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids were some of the happiest times in her life.
A private celebration of life will be held for Maydelle with burial to follow at Crownhill Cemetery in Ridge Farm. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846. The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Maydelle’s name to Vermilion Grove Friends Church, 3760 N. 1500 East Road, Ridge Farm, IL 61870. Please join Maydelle’s family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.