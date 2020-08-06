DANVILLE — Nora L. (Webb) Ross, 79, of Danville passed away at 10:51 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 6, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Nora was born Dec. 24, 1940, in Danville, daughter of Glen and Norma (Becker) Webb.
She married Arthur Thomas on Oct. 12, 1957. To this union, two children were born: Lori Lynn (James) Pickett of Georgetown and Scott Allen Thomas of Danville.
Nora married Bill Trosper on Octo. 24, 1964. To this union was born Milee Jo (Jerry) Walters of Marietta, Okla.
Nora married Terry Lowell Ross on July 29, 1977. Terry preceded her in death Feb. 17, 2009.
She is survived by her three children; five grandchildren, J.D. Pickett, Josh (Loretta) Pickett, Somer (Matt) Nagrodski, Melissa Thomas and Alisha (Thomas) Thomas; 18 great-grandchildren, Autumn, Chris, Chandler, Madi, Andy, Kirsten, Maisie, Chloe, Alivia, Isabella, Joshua, Diezil, Phoenix, Thomas Jr., Abel, Donny, James and Kaity; a brother, Tim Webb (Robin); and several nieces, nephews, cousins, her dear friend, Nancy, and special friend, Reggie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Arthur and Terry; sister, Glenna Verhoeven; brothers, Dale Webb and Lloyd Webb; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Webb and Judy Webb; brother-in-law, Charles Verhoeven; and two great-granddaughters, Samantha Jo and Myracle Rayne.
Nora worked at Autotron and was plant manager of Standard Safety in Kentland, Ind., for 12 years and later a receptionist at Century 21 Real Estate.
Nora was president of the Danville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association and was on the board of the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers.
Nora was a life member of Trinity Lutheran Church and graduated from Trinity Lutheran School. She attended DACC, where she studied accounting. She was also a member of the Eunice Society at Trinity, where she served a term as president, and for three years, she taught a knitting class at Trinity.
Nora had many hobbies and interests, which included sewing, knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch and building and finishing doll houses. She was also a fan of NASCAR, with her favorite driver being Jeff Gordan.
A celebration of Nora’s life will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Kent Tibben officiating. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. before services at the church. Following services, she will be laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery, Danville.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences: rortvedtfuneralservices.com.