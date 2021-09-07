CHAMPAIGN — Nora Vernell Myers, 92, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at home.
Vernell was born Aug. 22, 1929, in Danville, to Camille Fourez Jr. and Ruby Chitwood Fourez. Vernell married Dale E. Myers on Nov. 21, 1948, at Hebron Methodist Church, Newtown.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Dale; a son, Robert Myers; a daughter, Karen (Joey) Hager; a granddaughter, Kristina (Jay) Mitchell; a grandson, Justin Hager; two stepgrandsons, Robert Turkowiecz and Mark Turkowiecz; a step-great-granddaughter, Jacqueline Mitchell; and a step-great-grandson, Jacob Sanchez.
She was preceded in death by a son, Glen Dale Myers; two daughters-in-law, Lynn Yeazel Myers and Marie Myers; a brother, Fred Fourez; and two sisters, Doris Musson and Flora Kay Martin Chacon.
She retired from the Parkland College secretarial staff after many years. She enjoyed making friends, needlework and camping with husband Dale in their van and camper. She visited 46 states in their van and camper. She especially enjoyed winters in Texas with the R-VICS (Roving Volunteers in Christ’s Service), renovating homes for the needy.
She was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, in which she was a third-generation worthy matron. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in Champaign since 1961, as well as a member of the Champaign Women’s Club.
Memorials to celebrate Vernell’s life may be sent to First United Methodist Church in Champaign and/or the Parkland College Foundation in Champaign.
A service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Vernell will be interred in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Oakwood.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.