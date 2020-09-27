URBANA — Norbert N. Franzen, 76, of Urbana passed away at 2:48 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph. Pastor Dennis Meyer will officate. Inurnment will be in Friends Cemetery, St. Joseph. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling arrangements.
Norbert was born Dec. 2, 1943, in Urbana, the son of Ehm and Anna (Bluhm) Franzen. He married Bonnie Bohlen on April 12, 1964, in Flatville. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Lisa (Mike) Wallace of St. Joseph, Kelli (Randy) Marsh of Fairmont, Aaron (Karen Gresham) Franzen of St. Joseph, Corey Franzen (Anastasia) of Florida and Shelby Franzen of St. Joseph; 10 grandchildren, Kale Wallace, Nicole Garmon, Carlie Heath, Joel Wallace, Hunter Sanford, Body Marsh, Dakota Franzen, Savanna Franzen, Cameron Black and Alexis Franzen; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings Murray (Janet) Franzen of Sidney, Darren (Pam) Franzen of Urbana, Sue (Tom) Grindley of Homer, Sherrill (Brad) Mohr of Homer, Sharlyn Franzen of Arizona and Shauna (Royce) Ideus of Gifford.
He was preceeded in death by his parents.
Norbert was a founding member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church of St. Joseph and taught Sunday School for many years.
He was a co-owner of Franzen Construction. He enjoyed working and spending time with his family. Norbert loved dressing in costumes for Halloween and telling jokes. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed playing baseball; he played with EI baseball.
He was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Memorials can be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, or and organization of the donor's choice.