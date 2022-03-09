OGDEN — Norene Marilyn McGhiey, 83, of Ogden passed away at 9:48 a.m. Monday (March 7, 2022) at home, with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Living Word Family Church, St. Joseph. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Seneca. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Norene was born Jan. 25, 1939, in Chicago, the daughter of Albert and Ina (Almond) Wood. She married Lawrence "Larry" McGhiey on April 25, 1959, in Seneca. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, Melanie McGhiey of Urbana, Kim (Donnie) Finley of Princton and Lora (Brian) Holden of Ogden; four grandchildren, Ben and Will Finley and Keely and Aiden Holden; two brothers, Eugene (Vivian) Wood of Parchment, Mich., and Doug Wood of Seneca; two nieces; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Norene was an active member of Living Word Family Church, St. Joseph. She retired as a secretary from the University of Illinois Department of Atmospheric Sciences.
She enjoyed nature, especially horses, birds and the woods in the springtime. She was an avid reader, a cut-throat Scrabble player and an accomplished photographer. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to Developmental Services Center, 1304 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL 61821; Living Word Family Church, St. Joseph; or the Alzheimer's Association.