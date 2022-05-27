ROYAL — Norine M. Rademacher, 81, of Royal passed away at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday (May 25, 2022) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 108 E. Church St., Gifford. Pastor Scott Guhl will officiate. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery, St. Joseph. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph.
Norine was born Nov. 13, 1940, in Champaign, the daughter of Eilert and Johanna (Ihnen) Buhs. She married Vernon Rademacher on Feb. 8, 1959, in Flatville. He preceded her in death on April 21, 2014.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Dennis) Osterbur of Gifford and Lori (Ron) Bensyl of Royal; daughter-in-law, Beth Rademacher of St. Joseph; eight grandchildren, Tammy (Troy) Vallee of St. Joseph, Dallas (Kacie) Osterbur of Penfield, Kristen (Nate) Massey of St. Joseph, Kyle (Leah) Rademacher of St. Joseph, Kurt (Maria) Rademacher of St. Joseph, Kelsie (Seth) Blackford of Potomac, Ryan (Ariana) Bensyl of Mt. Prospect and Kalee (Mark) Williams of Philo; great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Macy and Payton Vallee, Emma and Kinsley Osterbur, Korbin, Kadyn and Kolsen Massey, Noah, Ellee, Aubree and Josiah Rademacher, Kaelynn and Kenzie Rademacher, Bryce and Noel Blackford and Gabriella Bensyl; and one sister, Lela Huls of Gifford.
She was preceded in death by her son, Leon Rademacher; great-grandchildren, Kolin and Kora Massey; and sister, Marlys Buhs.
Norine was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Gifford.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to their ball games and activities.
Norine left a legacy of the importance of faith and family.
2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.