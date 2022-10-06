URBANA — Norma Hilsabeck Childers, 97, of Urbana passed away at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at home.
Norma Ione Hilsabeck was born to Louis and Edith (Shanks) Hilsabeck on April 8, 1925, in Pana. She moved to Urbana in 1944. In 1947, she married Bill Childers. In addition to being Bill’s partner in numerous projects and adventures, she was the executive secretary for Harlan Moore’s building supply business.
In 1957, Norma had one son, also named Bill. After her husband, Bill, died in 1984, she spent winters in Ft. Myers, Fla., with her sister, Lois. In 2002, Norma and Lois bought a house across the street from her son, Bill, his wife, Barb, and most importantly, her grandchildren, Gwen and Willie. For the last six years, Willie has been Norma’s caretaker.
Norma lived a long and vivid life until July 19, 2022, when she quietly slipped away surrounded by family.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William F. Childers; and sister, Lois Johnston.
Norma is survived by her son, Bill; daughter-in-law, Barb; and grandson, Willie, all of Urbana; granddaughter, Gwen of Chicago; and nieces, nephews and friends who became Norma’s extended family.
A memorial service will be held at Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana-Champaign, 309 W. Green St., Urbana, on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. Please bring a mask, as the church requires them to be worn at this time.
If you are unable to attend the memorial service, you can remember Norma by planting a tree, catching a fish, wearing a hat, driving a convertible with the top down or cheering for the Illini, Cardinals or Bulls. Donations in her memory can be made to Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana-Champaign, the Champaign County Humane Society, WILL, the Arbor Day Foundation, the Audubon Society or any organization that reflects Norma’s joie de vivre.