BISMARCK — “She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks, her words are wise, and she gives instructions with kindness.” Proverbs 31:25-26
Norma Lou Claypool, 84, of Bismarck left this world to be with her savior on Tuesday (Jan. 19, 2021).
Norma was born July 20, 1936, to Samuel J. and M. Elizabeth (Starr) DeNeal, in Danville. She married her sweetheart, Norman R. Claypool, on Feb. 27, 1954. She was a beloved wife, caring mother and the sweetest grandma.
Surviving are her husband, Norman; two sons, Barry (Diane) Claypool and Byron (Vickie) Claypool, of Bismarck; four siblings, Carolyn Jean Finley of Catlin, Marilyn (Robert) Eicken of Edwards, Lois (Robert) Siddens of Holiday, Fla., and Richard (Patricia) DeNeal of Monticello; and many deeply loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Brenda Smith; one granddaughter, Brittany Smith; one great-grandson, Kyler Tull; and one brother-in-law, Larry Finley.
Norma grew up on the family farm south of Bismarck, attending Walnut Corner Church of Christ. During her school years, she loved twirling her baton and spending time with her sisters.
Her children were her pride and joy; she loved making matching clothing for them when they were young. She encouraged them, whatever their pursuits, and did the same for her grandchildren later in life.
She was a longtime member of Northside Church of Christ in Bismarck, where she taught Sunday school classes and then later on more specifically young women’s classes. One of her passions was hosting tea parties for the young girls, where hats and gloves were required and etiquette was taught; but more than that, she taught girls how to be real ladies through love and laughter.
Many will know her from her many years working at Elder-Beerman, where she could be found at the make-up counter or helping in the women’s department. She had a servant’s heart and was always happy to help, and also gave you a loving honest answer when asked.
Above all, she loved worshipping God and spending time with her many loved ones. She will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do a kind deed or say a kind word to lift someone’s spirits or make their day brighter and “sew” love in other’s hearts.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted in handling arrangements.
Please join Norma’s family in sharing memories and photos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.