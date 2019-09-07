CISSNA PARK — Norma Jean Rohrbach Cluver, 87, of Cissna Park died at 12:09 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) in Danforth.
Norma was born in Paxton on April 2, 1932, a daughter of Lyle and Ella (Teske) Rohrbach. She married Delbert Cluver on Nov. 26, 1950. He died Jan. 20, 2004.
Surviving are two sons, Brad of North Judson, Ind., and Robin of Mishawaka, Ind.; one daughter, Jeanie (Gary) Teske of Onarga; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three sisters, Betty Hanson and Joyce Sparenberg, both of Gilman, and Dorothy Reichert of Kissimmee, Fla.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Monte; three brothers, Roger, Lloyd and Charles; and one sister, Lois.
Norma was a housewife and worked at Loretta's Dress Shop in Cissna Park for 10 years. She enjoyed playing golf, fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, shopping, quilting, bowling, playing cards, going to garage sales in Florida, and taking pictures. Norma loved the outdoors; she loved to garden and work in her yard, where you would see her feeding the birds and squirrels many times.
She was a sports fan of the Illini, Chicago White Sox, Bears and Bulls. She enjoyed the many winters she spent with Delbert and their many friends in Florida. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent caring for her grandchildren through the years.
She was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church, Ash Grove.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church at Ash Grove with the Rev. Tim Hahn officiating. Burial will be in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery at Ash Grove. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the noon funeral service.
Memorials may be given to Prairieview Lutheran Home or St. John's Lutheran Church at Ash Grove.
Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. Please share a memory of Norma at knappfuneralhomes.com.