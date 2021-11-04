DEWEY — Norma L. Davis of rural Dewey died at 2:28 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 30, 2021) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Nov. 8 at New Beginnings Lutheran Church, 304 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Norma was born on March 18, 1934, in rural Ogden, a daughter of William and Margaret (Osterbur) Frerichs. She was the youngest of 11 siblings.
Survivors include her husband, Jean; stepson, Guy (Julie) Davis; sister, Martha Bruns; stepdaughters, Ann (Dan) Saban and JoEllen Davis; five stepgrandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn Hawkins, seven brothers, two sisters and four nephews.
Norma enjoyed Illini sports and was very fond of her Cubbies baseball team and was often teased by her family members who rooted for the "other team." She also enjoyed attending her family reunions, and continuing the tradition was very important to her.
Norma was a founding member of the Dewey Country Club and truly loved her dog, Ozzie.
Norma's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Country Health Care & Rehab and Carle Hospice for their love and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Norma's name to New Beginnings Lutheran Church, Mahomet; Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford; or Carle Hospice in Urbana. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.