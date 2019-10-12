RANTOUL — Norma E. Flesner, 89, of Rantoul went to be with the Lord on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
She was born Jan. 22, 1930, on the family farm in rural Urbana, a daughter of Arend and Marie (Eiskamp) Janssen. She married Harm K. Flesner on March 12, 1954, at Peace Lutheran Church, Thomasboro. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2001.
She is survived by a son, Leon (Barbara) Flesner of Gifford; three grandchildren, Rebecca Flesner of Champaign, Chris (Amanda) Flesner of Flatville and Casey (Corey) Roelfs of Ludlow; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis.
Norma was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville, where she was an Ambassador of Christ.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church. The Rev. James Lehmann will officiate. Burial will follow at Beckman Cemetery.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service, also at the church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.