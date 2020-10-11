OAKWOOD — Norma Albert Harmeson, 98, of Oakwood died at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at North Logan Health Care in Danville.
Mrs. Harmeson was born May 9, 1922, to Oral and Alice (Wolfe) Kinney. She was the fourth of nine children. On Aug. 9, 1939, she married George W. Harmeson in Vincennes, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three sisters and four brothers.
She is survived by her son, Richard (Jane) Harmeson of Danville; her granddaughter, Kara (John) Sifri of Gresham, Ore.; one brother, Kenneth Kinney of Vero Beach, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Mrs. Harmeson was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was baptized Sept. 9, 1950. Although she didn’t get out as much in her later years, she listened on the phone to meetings at the Kingdom Hall. Mrs. Harmeson enjoyed keeping in touch with her friends and family and looked forward to daily phone conversations with her brother Kenneth.
A private graveside service will be held for family. The family request that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses at jw.org.
