MONTICELLO — Norma Jeane (Hall) Hartman, 90, of Monticello passed away at 11:25 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 31, 2019) at Fair Havens Christian Village, Decatur.
Norma was born in rural Atwood on Sept. 10, 1929, the daughter of William and Allie (Beebe) Hall. She married James E. Hartman on Nov. 27, 1954, in Tuscola. He passed away Feb. 22, 2016.
She is survived by her sons, Jay (Renee) Hartman of Decatur and Van (Carol) Hartman of Savoy, and granddaughter, Allie of Savoy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Wilma Redden; brother, John Hall; and nephew, Wesley Redden.
Norma was a farm housewife and was well known for her excellent skills (pies, fried chicken, meat loaf) in the kitchen. She was a 1948 graduate of Bement High School and attended Millikin University and Eastern Illinois University. She served as past president of the Monticello PTA, was a Democrat Precinct Committee member for many years, and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Bement. Norma loved music, dancing, bowling, getting together with family and friends and her beloved Chicago Cubs.
Visitation will be held at St. Philomena Catholic Church, 1301 N. Market St., Monticello, from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. with Monsignor Michael Bliss officiating. Burial will be in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to either St. Philomena Catholic Church or the Bement Alumni Association.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Condolences may be left at morganmemorialhome.com.