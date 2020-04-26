URBANA — Norma Sue Hoyt, 91, of Urbana, formerly of Charleston, passed away at 1:28 p.m. Thursday (April 23, 2020) at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
There will be a private graveside service Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sue was born Aug. 24, 1928, in Tulsa, Okla., a daughter of Theodore and Clover Ratterree. She married Morton N. Hoyt in 1948 in Springfield, and he preceded her in death on June 4, 2014.
Survivors include a son, Nicholas Hoyt of Urbana; two daughters, Laurel Campbell of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Karen Lange and husband Richard of La Grange Park; son-in-law, Kevin Storm of Charleston; and five grandchildren, Matthew Campbell and wife Deborah of Champaign, Scott Campbell and wife Sarah of Sugar Land, Texas, Ryan Lange and wife Zoe of DeKalb, Evan Storm of Chicago and Emily Lange of La Grange Park. Also surviving are two great-grandsons, Elliot and Smith; a great-granddaughter, Stella; and a sister, Marilyn Corral of Mariposa, Calif.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Morton; a daughter, Holly Storm; a son-in-law, Michael Campbell; two brothers, Bruce and Ronald Ratterree; and a sister, Carolyn Ratterree.
Sue’s main concern her entire life was for her family and friends. She ensured, by organizing frequent gatherings, that her friends and family members, immediate and extended, got to know each other. She was employed as an executive assistant in a number of different capacities in Charleston and Springfield. She studied English literature from an early age and was a voracious reader. She also loved music, both classical and popular, and instilled the same deep appreciation she had for it in many other family members.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.