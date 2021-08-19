CHARLESTON — Norma Jean Hubbard, 89, of Charleston passed away at 12:25 p.m. Monday (Aug. 16, 2021) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Per Norma’s wishes, a celebration of life will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at McQuarter’s Pub, 700 Broadway Ave., East Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Norma was born on June 21, 1932, in St. Louis, the daughter of Russell and Geneva (Wilson) Creviston. She married Edwin Glen Hubbard on May 31, 1952. He preceded her in death on May 13, 2019.
Survivors include her daughters, Debra K. (John) Kreutziger of Sycamore, Penny S. (Roy W.) Keith of Chuckey, Tenn., and Marci Hubbard of San Diego; grandchildren, Russ Johnson, James Johnson, Lucas Keith, Lauren Keith, Amanda Lewis, Brian Lewis and Samantha Kahn; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Delores Van Gundy of Mattoon.
In addition to her husband, Norma was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Cleora Fitzgerald.
Norma loved traveling and going on road trips to warm locations with her husband. She especially enjoyed visiting the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee. Norma loved sewing, knitting, taking pictures and meeting and talking to people — she never met a stranger. Norma was always generous toward charitable causes.
The staff at The Villas of Holly Brook got a kick out of Norma’s sassy sense of humor. The family would like to express a special thank-you for the loving care they provided.
