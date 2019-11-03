ST. JOSEPH — Norma L. Huls, 82, of St. Joseph passed away at 9:54 a.m. Friday (Nov. 1, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. Pastor James Lehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Norma was born Feb. 1, 1937, in Ridge Farm, the daughter of Chester and Daisy (Tate) Strohl. She married Ernest Huls on Feb. 24, 1956, in Homer. He preceded her in death Dec. 27, 1988.
She is survived by her son, Gary (Julie) Huls of St. Joseph; three grandchildren, Josh, Greg and Alicia; and four great-grandchildren, Alexia, Chase, Austin and Avery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and four sisters.
Norma was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She retired from the University of Illinois. Norma enjoyed camping and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the family.