DYER, Ind. — Norma J. “Janie” McGee, nee Huber, 81, of Dyer, Ind., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Loving wife of Wayne E. McGee; devoted mother of Wayne C. (Sue) McGee and the late Brian E. McGee; proud grandma of Wayne “Tyler” (Samantha), Jacob Q., Megan E., Cameron J., Aisling D. and Hunter M. McGee, Bridget Bechinski and Leah Downey; great-grandma of Arwen and Dylan McGee; dear sister of the late John E. Huber and William D. Huber.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Daisy Huber.
Memorial visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, from 5 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, Ind., with the Rev. Randy Payne officiating (the service will be livestreamed at our Facebook link at smitsfh.com). Inurnment in Murdoch Cemetery, Murdoch.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Hospice of the Calumet Area. For further information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at smitsfh.com.